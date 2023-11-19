Breaking Barriers: WeChat Pay HK Integrates with Guangzhou “Yangchengtong”

Hong Kong residents traveling to mainland China have faced hurdles when it comes to electronic payments. However, WeChat Pay HK has made an exciting announcement – it has officially integrated with Guangzhou’s “Yangchengtong” system, bringing added convenience to public transportation users. With this integration, individuals can now use WeChat Pay HK in Hong Kong dollars to pay for their fares when commuting.

To access the “Yangchengtong” system, users can simply enter the “Yangchengtong Ride Code” mini-program through WeChat or download the dedicated “Yangchengtong” app. Once registered, they can easily deduct transportation fees using WeChat Pay HK. This eliminates the need for Hong Kong residents to endure long queues to purchase tickets or hunt for exact change when using public transportation in Guangzhou. Additionally, the system automatically converts the fare into Hong Kong dollars without any transaction fees.

“Yangchengtong” is a widely used transportation card in mainland China, and the “Yangchengtong Ride Code” is a QR code payment system that operates through online platforms for Guangzhou and Foshan’s public buses and subway services. With successful registration on WeChat Pay HK, users gain access to all modes of public transportation in Guangzhou, including subway lines like Guangfo Line and APM Line, buses, ferries, and trams. Furthermore, they can conveniently travel to different communities and attractions in the Guangzhou and Foshan regions using the metro and buses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is “Yangchengtong”?

A: “Yangchengtong” is a transportation card used in mainland China.

Q: How can users access “Yangchengtong”?

A: Users can access “Yangchengtong” through the WeChat mini-program “Yangchengtong Ride Code” in the “Discover” section or downloading the “Yangchengtong” app and authorizing the automatic payment service for convenient use of the ride code on public transportation.