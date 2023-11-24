New Food Market in Shenzhen: A Culinary Extravaganza

In an exciting announcement, WeChat Pay HK has partnered with Dianping to launch the “Dianping Must-Eat List Market – Shenzhen Edition,” adding another benefit to consumer experiences in North China. For three consecutive days, from November 24th to 26th, the market will bring together nearly 40 popular restaurants from the Dianping Must-Eat List, including mouthwatering choices like authentic Korean BBQ, delicious hairy crabs, and traditional Hainanese coconut chicken.

The event is set to take place at the Zhuo Yue Hui Shopping Center in Shenzhen. Food enthusiasts and locals will have the opportunity to indulge in a culinary extravaganza, exploring a wide range of delectable cuisines from the region.

To make the experience even more rewarding, WeChat Pay HK has introduced exclusive rewards for Hong Kong residents. With no entrance fee, visitors can simply scan the QR codes at the market to access special perks and cash vouchers. Guests will also have the chance to enjoy complimentary chocolate from GODIVA and sample Martell Cognac. Additionally, there will be various interactive activities, including the chance to win a 999 gold card and a 5,000 RMB Meituan voucher.

Are reservations necessary? FAQs

– No, reservations are not necessary to attend the market. Visitors can simply show up at the Zhuo Yue Hui Shopping Center during the event dates.

– Can I redeem the rewards online? Unfortunately, rewards can only be redeemed at the market itself. Simply open the Dianping App, go to the “My Coupons” section, and present the “Market Gift Pack Redemption Coupon” to the staff for manual verification.

– Can I reserve vouchers in advance? Yes, users can reserve vouchers online through the Dianping App. Simply search for “Must-Eat List Market” and click on “Immediate Reservation” to receive a gift pack redemption coupon. Remember to redeem the coupon at the market’s location.

This food market in Shenzhen promises to be a must-visit event for food lovers and those looking to explore the diverse culinary scene in the area. With a wide variety of restaurants to choose from and exclusive rewards, it’s an opportunity not to be missed. Don’t forget to bring your appetite!