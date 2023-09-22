WeChat Pay HK Offers Special Discounts for Hong Kong Shoppers

WeChat Pay HK has recently announced two promotions in anticipation of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays. From now until October 15th, WeChat Pay HK users can enjoy exclusive discounts and coupons at over 30 Shenzhen shopping malls. The offers include discounted prices on selected drinks at tea shops and a discount of 50 yuan for every 100 yuan spent at the “Coco Hotpot & Tea Break” restaurant.

In addition to the mall promotions, WeChat Pay HK is also distributing electronic cash coupons worth 10 Hong Kong dollars for use in mainland China. These coupons can be obtained scanning QR codes on posters in East Rail Line train carriages or participating shopping malls. The coupons have various denominations, such as 2 yuan off for every 20 yuan spent, 3 yuan off for every 30 yuan spent, and 5 yuan off for every 50 yuan spent.

It’s important to note that the coupons have limited daily quantities and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each coupon can only be used once. To receive a higher value coupon, users must first use the lower value coupon. The 5 yuan coupon can only be used on the day following its acquisition.

WeChat Pay HK’s electronic wallet supports Hong Kong dollar transactions, and any Chinese yuan payments will be automatically converted to Hong Kong dollars without incurring any additional fees.

Sources: WeChat Pay HK

