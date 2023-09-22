WeChat Pay Launches Exclusive Promotions for Hong Kong Shoppers in Shenzhen Malls

WeChat Pay Hong Kong has announced the launch of exclusive promotions for Hong Kong shoppers in 30 popular Shenzhen malls. These include new openings such as KK TIME in Luohu, COCO Park in Futian, Shenzhen Upper City, and One Avenue. Over 100 popular restaurants and shops are participating in these promotions.

The WeChat Pay Shenzhen mall promotions include discounts on products such as roast duck seasonings, coconut chicken set meals, and Japanese izakaya. These promotions are valid from now until October 15, 2023, and aim to make dining and shopping experiences more affordable for Hong Kong travelers visiting Shenzhen.

Some of the prominent shopping destinations covered in the promotions include COCO Park, One Avenue, and Shenzhen Upper City in Futian. In Luohu, shoppers can enjoy discounts at KK MALL, KK TIME, and Luohu Baoneng Global Hub. The Nanshan district offers promotions at popular locations like Shenzhen Bay MixC, Coastal City Shopping Center, and OCT Harbour. Other participating areas include Bao’an, Longhua, and Longgang.

To avail these promotions, WeChat users simply need to access the “Services” section in their WeChat app and select “Cross-border Travel.” From there, they can choose the specific mall name and receive coupons that can be redeemed at participating shops and restaurants.

In addition to these Shenzhen mall promotions, WeChat Pay Hong Kong users can also receive electronic cash coupons for mainland China transactions. By scanning QR codes in designated locations, Hong Kong users can receive electronic cash coupons worth HKD $10, HKD $20, and HKD $50, which can be used for discounts on their mainland China purchases.

WeChat Pay Hong Kong also allows users to make payments directly in Hong Kong dollars while shopping in mainland China, eliminating the need for currency exchange. This makes it even more convenient for Hong Kong travelers to enjoy their shopping and dining experiences when visiting Shenzhen.

