WeChat’s Shopping Feature Sees Impressive Growth, but Faces Competition

Summary: WeChat’s shopping feature has achieved 100 billion (13.9 billion USD) in gross merchandise volume this year, according to China-based media outlet LatePost. However, it falls short compared to the sales on specialist short video apps Douyin and Kuaishou. Despite this, Tencent is focusing on expanding its e-commerce team to improve monetization. WeChat, initially a messaging service, has evolved into a “super app” with various features, including an in-app payment system. With the addition of Channels, WeChat hopes to become the go-to destination for luxury live shopping, targeting a high-income and affluent customer base.

WeChat’s shopping feature has reached new heights with a gross merchandise volume totaling 100 billion (13.9 billion USD), showcasing its significant growth in the e-commerce sector. While this number is impressive, it still falls behind the sales generated Chinese short video apps Douyin and Kuaishou which have become the preferred online shopping platforms for many Chinese consumers. TechNode reports that Kuaishou has successfully sold goods worth 800 million RMB (112.4 million USD) in the first three quarters of this year, while Douyin is expected to reach a staggering 2 trillion RMB (281 billion USD) in sales for the year.

Despite the competition, Tencent, the company behind WeChat, is confident in the potential of its shopping feature and has been making strategic moves to strengthen its e-commerce division. Over the past few months, Tencent has been expanding its e-commerce team to improve monetization and capitalize on the growing market for luxury live shopping.

WeChat has come a long way since its inception as a simple messaging service. It has evolved into a comprehensive “super app” with a wide range of features, including an in-app payment system that revolutionized the way people handle personal finance and social networking. WeChat President Martin Lau believes that WeChat has already established a significant base of high-income and affluent users, making it an ideal platform for luxury live shopping.

By introducing Channels, WeChat aims to differentiate itself from its competitors, Douyin and Kuaishou, offering a unique destination for luxury live shopping. With Tencent’s commitment to this strategic focus and the growing consumer demand for premium products, WeChat is well-positioned to carve out its niche in the e-commerce landscape.

