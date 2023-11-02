Canada Bans WeChat and Kaspersky: A Move Towards Enhanced Cybersecurity

In a significant move to bolster cybersecurity, the Canadian government has announced a ban on WeChat and Kaspersky software on all government mobile devices. WeChat, developed Tencent, is a popular social media and messaging app with over one billion users, mainly in China and South Asia. The ban comes in the wake of a disinformation campaign on WeChat that disseminated false information about a Canadian politician.

Contrasting the situation with that of TikTok, it is worth noting that former US President, Donald Trump, had initially issued a ban on both WeChat and TikTok in the United States in 2020. However, his decision was later overturned President Joe Biden. Despite this, TikTok has faced scrutiny and bans imposed certain US state governments. The app was also fined the European Union industry regulator.

Regarding the Canadian case, it is important to highlight that there is no evidence of government information being compromised. The ban on WeChat is a precautionary measure to mitigate cybersecurity risks, similar to the ban earlier imposed on TikTok this year for government devices.

The ban on Kaspersky software, originating in Russia, is another step taken Canada to prioritize privacy and security. The software has been deemed to pose an “unacceptable level of risk” Canadian authorities, following the footsteps of their American counterparts who have already banned Kaspersky for federal government use.

The Canadian government’s decision to remove and block WeChat and Kaspersky applications underscores its commitment to maintaining secure networks and protecting sensitive data. The move aligns with the approach of their international partners, demonstrating a strong emphasis on cybersecurity in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

