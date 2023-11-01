New Wave of Bans: Canada Prohibits WeChat on Government Devices

Following concerns over data theft, Canada has banned the use of WeChat on state-provided mobile devices, claiming that the popular Chinese multi-purpose app poses an unacceptable risk to privacy and security. This ban comes approximately two years after the Biden administration in the United States lifted restrictions on the application. The Canadian Chief Information Officer stated that WeChat’s data collection practices provide comprehensive access to the device’s content, thereby compromising privacy.

In addition to WeChat, Canadian authorities have also removed Kaspersky, a Russian antivirus program, from mobile devices. The Canadian Treasury Board highlighted the data collection practices of WeChat and emphasized that there is no evidence of state information being compromised. Despite the ban on government devices, the general public is still free to use WeChat.

Anita Anand, Chair of the Canadian Treasury Board, emphasized a risk-based approach to cybersecurity restricting access to these applications on government mobile devices. Anand stated, “The Government of Canada is continuously working to protect our information systems and networks in order to ensure the privacy and security of government information.”

In response to the ban, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Canada for its lack of concrete evidence. Spokesperson Wang Wenbin called on Canada to set aside ideological biases.

As an alternative, Canada advises its citizens to refrain from using applications like WeChat and instead opt for applications that store data in jurisdictions with equivalent privacy protection laws. Chinese-origin applications, including WeChat and TikTok, have less transparent security regulations and therefore do not meet Canadian privacy standards.

Canada previously banned TikTok in February due to concerns over potential access to user data the Chinese government. Former U.S. President Donald Trump also issued executive orders in 2020 to ban WeChat and TikTok from U.S. app stores. These bans faced several delays and were ultimately lifted President Joe Biden in 2021. However, Biden initiated national security assessments of Chinese applications, which led some U.S. states, such as North Carolina and Ohio, to impose bans on TikTok and WeChat on state-provided devices.

