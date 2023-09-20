Perth Wildcats Guard Corey Webster Receives Ban for Homophobic Social Media Post

Perth Wildcats guard Corey Webster has been given a ban for a homophobic social media post but is still eligible to play in the first game of the National Basketball League’s (NBL) regular season. Webster had already missed one game following the incident and will face an additional suspension if he repeats the offense.

The controversy arose when Webster replied to a post featuring the LGBTQI rainbow flag, asking, “What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you see this flag?”. In his now-deleted comment, the 34-year-old wrote “mental illness.” Basketball Australia’s integrity unit launched an investigation into the matter and announced its sanctions on Thursday morning. Webster was found to have breached the Basketball Australia Code of Conduct for Elite-Level Participants pertaining to discrimination and vilification.

In response to the backlash, the Wildcats decided to stand Webster down from a pre-season match against the Adelaide 36ers. Basketball Australia has permitted this game to count towards Webster’s ban, with the second game suspension only being triggered if he re-offends. It is important to note that Webster had already issued an apology in a statement released the club.

Webster has accepted the sanction and will be available for the Wildcats’ upcoming pre-season match against the New Zealand Breakers. He will also be able to take to the court in the team’s first regular-season game against the Tasmania JackJumpers next Friday.

It is crucial to remember that discriminatory comments and acts have no place in sports or any other aspect of society. Basketball Australia’s swift response in investigating and issuing a ban sends a strong message about the consequences of such behavior. By taking appropriate action, the league aims to promote inclusivity and ensure that athletes are held accountable for their actions both on and off the court.

