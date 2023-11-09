New Ways to Navigate the Social Media Landscape for Creatives

Are you a creative struggling to use social media effectively? You’re not alone. With the ever-changing landscape and overwhelming options, it’s easy to feel under-resourced and unsure of where to focus your efforts.

In an upcoming free webinar, a panel of experts will share their insights and knowledge on picking the right platforms, amassing followers, and getting cut-through in the crowded world of social media. While cancel culture and darker sides of social media won’t be explored, this webinar promises to provide valuable guidance for creatives looking to make the most of their online presence.

The panelists include multi award-winning visual artist Atong Atem, CEO/Director of Strategy at Little Rocket John Burgess, and Head of Brand and Content at RISING Anna Horan. They will be joined moderator Kate Mulqueen, a marketing professional, actor, writer, and critic.

During the webinar, they will address essential questions like whether to use paid or organic methods, which platform is best suited to your message, and how to leverage platforms like TikTok and Instagram effectively. They will also discuss the relevance of legacy brands like Tumblr and Pinterest and explore the potential of Twitter for spreading the word about your practice or organization.

If you’re looking to navigate the social media landscape with confidence and make an impact with your art or creative work, this webinar is a must-watch. Don’t miss out on the valuable insights and strategies shared these industry experts.

Register now for the webinar, which will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 11 am to 12 noon.

FAQ:

Q: How much does the webinar cost?

A: The webinar is free to attend.

Q: Will the webinar be recorded?

A: Yes, the webinar will be recorded, and the video and transcript will be uploaded for viewing after the event.

Q: Where can I watch the previous webinars in the Creative Exchange series?

A: You can watch the previous webinars in the Creative Exchange series on the program’s website [source].