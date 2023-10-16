Avalanche-based Stars Arena Relaunches After Hack

Stars Arena, a platform built on the Avalanche blockchain, has relaunched its services after suffering a hack. The hack led to the theft of $2.9 million worth of AVAX tokens, but the bad actor returned 90% of the stolen assets following a 10% bounty offer. The platform made an announcement on social media that it had reopened its services, with the exception of trading. However, trading functionality will be resumed soon after a full audit is carried out on the smart contract to ensure the prevention of future asset losses.

The decision to re-open without trading functionality is a precautionary measure to protect users’ funds. The platform has previously experienced two incidents resulting in the loss of assets, and trading will only resume once the full audit has been published and the contract has been open-sourced for community review. The community and other developers are encouraged to audit the code to help identify any vulnerabilities or potential risks.

Stars Arena has received support from its users, who have celebrated the relaunch while emphasizing the importance of security. Diversity and healthy competition are cited as reasons why the platform needs to expand. The hack incident prompted the platform to take immediate action, including rolling out steps to restore users and restart trading. These efforts, combined with the return of 90% of the stolen assets the hacker, have restored confidence in the project.

The relaunch of Stars Arena marks an important milestone in its journey to provide a secure and reliable platform for crypto traders. With the focus on security and transparency, the platform is determined to regain the trust of its users and prevent future incidents of asset theft. The platform’s willingness to collaborate with the community and engage in regular audits demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a safe ecosystem for crypto enthusiasts.

