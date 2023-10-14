Shiba Inu (SHIB) Receives Full Integration from LaborX

LaborX, a Web3.0 LinkedIn alternative, has announced its full integration of Shiba Inu (SHIB) into its platform. The startup has dedicated an entire section to the token and its community, allowing members of the ShibArmy to create gigs and receive payments exclusively in SHIB.

LaborX is revolutionizing the gig economy in the crypto ecosystem. By connecting startups and businesses with crypto talents, the platform provides new opportunities for freelancers. As a sign of its support for Shiba Inu, LaborX has committed to burning the SHIB and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) tokens it receives as fees from completed tasks.

Members of the ShibArmy can easily register on the LaborX platform, create gigs, and earn in SHIB. To further strengthen this integration, LaborX plans to explore partnerships that can benefit all stakeholders within its ecosystem.

Shiba Inu continues to gain traction, with various projects integrating the token. For example, Shiba Inu holders can now use SHIB to purchase tickets for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie, thanks to a partnership between Bitpay and AMC Theatres. Additionally, Shibarium, the project’s layer-2 scaling solution, has received support from NOWNodes, which integrates with 0xShibarium, an AI startup leveraging the Shibarium platform.

These new partnerships with Shiba Inu have the potential to increase the token’s price. Currently, SHIB is up 3.13% to $0.000007039, with a market cap of $4.145 billion. If the positive developments surrounding SHIB translate into growth, it may validate the $0.0000116 October prediction.

Sources: LaborX, Google Bard

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not reflect The Crypto Basic’s opinion. Readers should conduct their own research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not liable for any financial losses.