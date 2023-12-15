WeAre8’s Impact Wrap 2023: Empowering People and Amplifying Impact

WeAre8, the innovative social media app committed to sustainability, has just unveiled its Impact Wrap for 2023, showcasing its remarkable achievements in returning funds to individuals, charities, and climate change initiatives. This year’s Impact Wrap celebrates significant milestones, including sharing $2,000,000 with the vibrant 8 community through brand video views, directly contributing $423,671 to charitable organizations, and supporting more than 17 climate change projects while planting over 18,000 trees in collaboration with Ecologi.

Throughout the past year, WeAre8 users have harnessed the power of small collective actions to create an incredible collective impact. The platform attracts individuals who aim to contribute positively to the world and tackle significant challenges. By placing people at the heart of its digital advertising model, WeAre8 recognizes the transformative potential of its community and mobilizes humanity to make a difference. This innovative approach has not only fostered a rewarding and enjoyable experience for users but has also delivered remarkable results for brands.

WeAre8’s commitment to supporting charitable causes extends across eight categories, encompassing animal welfare, climate, education, equality, health, peace, poverty, and water. Partnering with Ecologi, WeAre8 offsets carbon emissions generated all digital advertising on its platform. This partnership has facilitated support for diverse climate projects globally, including efforts to combat deforestation in Colombia, the implementation of wind-powered projects in Mexico, the distribution of energy-efficient cooking stoves in Tanzania, the utilization of waste biogas in Turkey to produce clean energy, and numerous other impactful initiatives.

WeAre8 is revolutionizing the social media landscape providing a nurturing space that not only empowers its community economically but also emotionally. The platform prioritizes authenticity over fleeting trends and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for hate. Moreover, a remarkable 60% of advertising revenue is shared among the community, charities, and climate change solutions for every video ad viewed.

The WeAre8 app is now available for download in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, with the goal of expanding its reach and amplifying collective impact in the future. As more individuals join the 8 community, the potential for positive change grows exponentially.

WeAre8’s Impact Wrap 2023 demonstrates that when people are provided with the tools to have a genuine impact on the world, incredible transformations are possible. This innovative social media platform is inspiring a new era of collective action, where individuals can come together to make a difference and create a sustainable future for all.