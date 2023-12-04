Upcoming Season of Weak Hero Class 1 to Feature New Cast Members

Netflix has announced the highly-anticipated second season of the action-thriller series Weak Hero Class 1. While the first season premiered on Wavve, the upcoming season will be exclusively available on Netflix. Although the exact release date for season 2 is yet to be revealed, fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

In addition to the news of the new season, Netflix has also unveiled the star-studded cast for Weak Hero Class 1 season 2. Joining the series are renowned actors Ryeoun, Choi Min-Young, Lee Min-Jae, Bae Na-Ra, Yu Subin, and Lee Jun-Young. With such a diverse and talented ensemble, viewers can expect an engaging and captivating performance.

Ryeoun, known for his roles in Twinkling Watermelon and The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, brings his expertise to the series. Choi Min-Young, recognized for his work in the Netflix original series XO, Kitty, adds his considerable talent to the mix. Lee Min-Jae, acclaimed for his performances in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Dr. Romantic, is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Bae Na-Ra, who previously appeared in D.P season 2, showcases her acting prowess in Weak Hero Class 1 season 2. Yu Subin, noted for his role in Start-Up, and Lee Jun-Young, best known for Imitation, contribute their unique skills to the series.

While the cast announcement has generated excitement among fans, one burning question remains: Will Choi Hyun-Wook reprise his role in Weak Hero Class 1 season 2? In the first season, Choi Hyun-Wook portrayed the character Ahn Su-Ho, who ended up in a coma. The webtoon, on which the series is based, does not see Ahn Su-Ho waking up from the coma.

Despite the actor’s pivotal role in the first season, Netflix has not mentioned Choi Hyun-Wook’s name in the cast announcement for season 2. The actor’s potential appearance in the upcoming season remains uncertain. It is possible that he may have a guest appearance or may not appear at all. Fans will have to wait patiently for further updates on the involvement of Choi Hyun-Wook in the series.