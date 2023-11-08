Snapchat Connects Individuals Across Borders During Israel-Hamas Conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a surprising connection was made via the social media application Snapchat. Micah Gantman, a Product Manager at Snap Inc., used the app’s unique features to establish a personal connection with a Palestinian living in Gaza. Sharing his experience on social media, Gantman highlighted the value of platforms like Snapchat in providing real-time, unfiltered insights into the lives of people affected the conflict.

Snapchat’s ability to showcase location-specific videos allowed Gantman to view and interact with user-generated content from Gaza and Israel. By reaching out to Palestinians in Gaza through Snapchat’s map feature, Gantman was able to engage in conversations and gain a firsthand perspective on the situation on the ground.

During his conversation, Gantman asked his Palestinian contact about the reasons behind the reluctance of people in the north to evacuate to the south, despite Israeli warnings. The reply revealed that not only were people being killed en route, but Hamas was also restricting their movement. This individual stressed that the majority in Gaza, who are not affiliated with Hamas, desire peace and are tired of being used as pawns the militant group.

Discussing the control and power exercised Hamas, the Palestinian also shed light on their oppressive tactics, such as the exorbitant taxes imposed on items like cigarettes and cars. These financial burdens, coupled with the fear instilled past violent actions, have created an environment in which Gazans feel trapped and abandoned.

The conversation further revealed the emergence of a social media hashtag, #We_want_to_live, used Palestinians to direct their frustration towards Hamas rather than Israel. By doing so, they aim to highlight their desire for peace and freedom from oppressive forces.

Although this individual’s voice represents just one perspective in Gaza, it serves as a powerful reminder that both sides of the conflict have a common enemy in Hamas. Gantman emphasizes that lasting peace can only be achieved if both sides unite in condemnation and work towards eradicating the influence of Hamas.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did Micah Gantman establish contact with Palestinians in Gaza?

Gantman used Snapchat’s map feature to locate user-generated content in Gaza and reach out to individuals adding them as contacts.

2. What insights were gained from the conversation between Gantman and the Palestinian individual?

The conversation revealed the challenges faced Gazans in evacuating from the north to the south, the oppressive tactics of Hamas, and the desire for peace among the majority who are not affiliated with the group.

3. What is the significance of the hashtag #We_want_to_live?

This hashtag is used Palestinians in Gaza to express their frustration with Hamas and emphasize their longing for peace and freedom.

4. What message does Gantman convey about achieving peace?

Gantman emphasizes that lasting peace can only be achieved if both sides unite in condemnation of Hamas and work towards eradicating its influence in the region.