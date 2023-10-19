We11done Makes Travel Retail Debut at China Duty Free Group

China Duty Free Group (CDFG) has introduced South Korean streetwear brand We11done to its cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haitang Bay, Hainan province. This marks We11done’s first foray into the Chinese travel retail market.

We11done, based in Seoul, draws inspiration from American culture of the 1970s and ’80s, combined with modern consumer preferences. Its signature pieces include slogan T-shirts, comfortable silhouetted long-sleeved T-shirts, jackets with pull-back necklines, and irregular trousers.

The We11done boutique at cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex spans 145 square meters and showcases the brand’s simplistic aesthetic. The store’s facade is made of concrete and stainless steel, while its transparent glass windows display the Autumn/Winter 2023 collection.

Inside the boutique, bright lighting illuminates the space, with green-grey concrete flooring setting the backdrop. Classic elements like display stands, lounge chairs, and dressing rooms complete the store’s design.

The opening of the We11done boutique aligns with CDFG’s dedication to providing a diverse shopping experience for consumers and meeting the demands of Millennial and Gen Z shoppers.

CDFG has established partnerships with over 1,300 popular brands worldwide, allowing for horizontal brand expansion and vertical category development. Additionally, the retailer focuses on accelerating the growth of boutique brands while adapting to changing consumer trends.

