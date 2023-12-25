Adorable Video of Little Boy’s Innocent Mix-up of Cars Goes Viral

In a heartwarming and hilarious exchange between a father and son, a little boy named Cheeku Yadav innocently believes that a Mahindra Thar and XUV 700 can be purchased for just ₹700. The video, which was shared Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on social media, has quickly gone viral.

Mahindra stumbled upon the video on the Instagram page of Cheeku, which is run his father. Amused the adorable conversation, Mahindra shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a rather humorous caption. He expressed his concern that if they were to sell the Thar for ₹700 as Cheeku suggested, the company would soon go bankrupt.

The video has gained massive popularity, accumulating 146.5k views, 2.9k likes, 269 retweets, and 138 comments on X. It has also generated over 700,000 views on Cheeku’s Instagram page.

Netizens have been captivated the innocence of the little boy and his charming mix-up of Mahindra cars. Many have expressed their wishes for his innocent words to come true. The video has garnered an outpouring of love and comments from social media users who find Cheeku’s innocence and cuteness irresistible.

This viral video serves as a heartwarming reminder of the innocence of childhood and the power of social media to spread joy and laughter. Despite the mix-up in the video, it is evident that Cheeku has captured the hearts of millions with his innocence and charm.