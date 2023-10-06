Modern Workday: How We Got Here and Why It’s Overwhelming

Many people find themselves feeling burned out and tired all the time, and according to TikTok user ‘Debate Her,’ it may not be a personal issue, but rather a result of our modern workday. In a viral video, she explains how the average person spends 90,000 hours at work over a lifetime and questions whether this is how we were meant to live.

According to ‘Debate Her,’ the work hours we currently endure are a far cry from historical norms. Up until the 1600s, humans only worked 4-6 hours a day for about 42-50% of the year. Work was done at a leisurely pace, with long breaks for food, naps, and avoiding the hottest hours of the day. This rhythm is believed to be the natural preference for humans across cultures.

So, what changed? ‘Debate Her’ points to a series of changes made capitalists to push the boundaries of worker tolerance. The introduction of clocks enforced punctuality, and being late to work became a punishable offense. Break times were standardized and reduced, holidays became fewer, and vacations were limited to a specific time of year.

The traditional public school system was also designed to create obedient workers who wouldn’t question their lack of freedom. This gradual erosion of work-life balance and the increasing demands on workers has led to a society where profit margins and GDP skyrocket, but the majority of people are barely scraping.

The discussion sparked ‘Debate Her’ has shed light on the overwhelming nature of the modern workday. While we live in the richest society in history, wealth inequality remains a significant concern.

In conclusion, it’s clear that our current work model has strayed far from the natural rhythm that humans prefer. The pursuit of profit and capitalist interests have driven us to work longer hours with fewer breaks, leading to widespread exhaustion and dissatisfaction. It’s essential to reflect on these issues and explore ways to create a more balanced and fulfilling work-life dynamic.

Sources:

– TikTok user ‘Debate Her’ [@debateher]

– Quote Annie Dillard