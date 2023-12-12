The Transformation of an Abandoned School: Schwab School’s Remarkable Renovation Into Residential Building

The Schwab School, located in Homestead, Pennsylvania, had long been neglected and abandoned until a trio of partners decided to take on the challenge of converting the property into a residential building. The partners, Jesse Wig, Adam Colucci, and Dan Spanovich, had previously successfully renovated another abandoned high school, Bowtie High, which motivated them to tackle this new venture.

The renovation of the Schwab School began in April 2022 and proved to be a more extensive project compared to their previous endeavor. According to Spanovich, the building was in a deplorable condition, with trees growing on the first floor and severe water damage. However, despite the challenges, the partners were determined to restore the building to its former glory. The renovation included replacing all the windows and transforming the top floor, which previously housed the school’s gym and auditorium, into eight two-story apartments.

With a budget of $3.2 million, the partners invested their own money and secured a $3.25 million mortgage to fund the project. The total cost of the renovation ended up being around $4.5 million. However, the partners were able to recoup some of their expenses selling an old pickup truck they discovered in the basement of the abandoned building, earning $5,000.

Throughout the renovation process, Wig, Colucci, and Spanovich took advantage of available state and federal tax credits to offset some of the costs. If their application for federal tax credits is approved, they could receive approximately $800,000. Additionally, they are awaiting the results of the Pennsylvania state tax credits lottery system.

Today, the Schwab School has been transformed into a 33-apartment building, featuring 28 one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units. With rents ranging from $950 to $1,450 for one bedroom and $1,550 to $1,950 for two bedrooms, the building has achieved an impressive 85% occupancy rate since leasing began in the spring.

While the partners currently do not have plans for another joint project, they continue to stay active in the field. Wig has purchased another school in Homestead, while Spanovich has acquired a school in a different area of the state. Additionally, Spanovich and Colucci are considering converting a former brewery into apartments.

The successful transformation of the Schwab School not only revitalized a neglected building but also brought new life and opportunities to the Homestead community. The partners’ dedication and determination serve as a shining example of the potential for rejuvenating abandoned structures and contributing to the revitalization of local areas.