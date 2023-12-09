Investigation Uncovers Corruption in Houston Water Department

A recent investigation KPRC 2 has revealed corrupt practices within the Houston Public Works water department. The city had awarded millions of dollars in contracts to companies with little to no history of waterline repair work. The contracts were questionable, with some companies having no work history at all.

One of the most alarming findings was the close connection between Houston Public Works manager Patrece Lee and Lu’s Construction, a company that received a $4.5 million contract. Lee’s brother is listed as the owner of Lu’s Construction, raising suspicions of nepotism and favoritism.

The investigation also uncovered that many of the contractors hired the city were connected to city employees and their family members. Cesar Cordova, a Houston Public Works Senior Inspector, posted on Facebook offering an opportunity to anyone in the water and wastewater industry. Patrece’s husband, Brandon Lee, responded, and shortly after, Cordova’s cousin Joe Garcia started C & J Arsenal, which received a $3 million contract from the city. Garcia was also working as a subcontractor for another company, Bureau Veritas, while billing the city for his contract.

A contractor who wished to remain anonymous shared that there were numerous instances of mismanagement and planning within the city. He revealed that many of the hired inspectors were essentially doing nothing, spending their time watching YouTube videos or simply standing around while repairs were being done. Taxpayers were essentially paying double for work, as one person was being paid to inspect the repairs and another person was being paid to shadow them.

These findings are deeply troubling and indicate a severe lack of oversight and accountability within the Houston Public Works water department. The Office of the Inspector General is currently investigating the entire process, and one person has already been relieved of duty while another supervisor has resigned. It is imperative that these corrupt practices are rooted out and that steps are taken to prevent future instances of favoritism and wasteful spending. The taxpayers of Houston deserve better.