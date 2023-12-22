New Entertainment Venue Opens in Hempfield to Excited Community

A new entertainment venue has recently opened its doors in Hempfield, Pennsylvania, much to the delight of residents in the area. The 814 Lanes & Games, located at the former Shop’n Save property on Route 136, offers a range of activities for all ages, from bowling and laser tag to ax throwing and sports simulators. The venue also features an arcade, an escape room, and a VIP bowling area, as well as a restaurant and bar called Bites and Brews.

The community has eagerly embraced the new addition, with both families and groups of friends flocking to the venue since its opening. Davin Ruzina, who celebrated his 13th birthday, and his family and friends had a blast trying out the various attractions, particularly the laser tag and bowling. Ruzina’s mother, Tricia, expressed her excitement about having such a fun and inviting place in the neighborhood. She emphasized the importance of having a local laser tag venue and praised 814 Lanes & Games for its homey atmosphere.

The owners of 814 Lanes & Games have been overwhelmed the positive response from the community. Co-owner Bobby Hogue acknowledged that there were some initial challenges, as is common with any new establishment, but expressed gratitude for the continuous support and feedback from visitors. The venue aims to continually improve and enhance the experience for its customers.

One of the highlights of the venue is its sports simulator, which allows guests to play golf, hockey, baseball, basketball, and football. Max Voyda, who celebrated his 17th birthday at the venue, and his friends had a great time exploring the simulator. Kristie, Voyda’s mother, emphasized the importance of having a place like 814 Lanes & Games for kids to have fun and play, especially during the winter months when outdoor activities may be limited.

The convenience of the venue is also a significant factor in its popularity. Madelyn Carter, a local resident, mentioned that she and her boyfriend had initially planned to visit the 814 Lanes & Games venue in Johnstown, which is much farther away, but were thrilled to have a similar entertainment option close to home.

The opening of 814 Lanes & Games has undoubtedly brought a new level of excitement and entertainment to the Hempfield community. With its diverse range of activities and welcoming atmosphere, the venue is sure to become a go-to destination for residents and visitors alike.