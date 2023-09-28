GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Defends Joining TikTok, Aims for Youth Voters

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently defended his decision to join the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok, stating that he sees it as an opportunity to connect with the next generation of young voters. Ramaswamy believes that in order for the country to declare independence from China, the Republican party must win the presidential election. He emphasized the importance of “waking up people” and reaching them where they are.

This decision has sparked controversy, with rival candidate Nikki Haley expressing her frustration and calling TikTok one of the most dangerous social media apps. Haley raised concerns about the security risks and the potential for users’ personal information to be compromised. She warned that the platform’s 150 million U.S. users are susceptible to having their contacts, emails, and financial information stolen.

During the debate, the candidates also clashed over foreign policy, particularly Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ramaswamy suggested that the American people need to be informed about the issue and not blindly brand Ukraine as the “good guy” in the conflict. Haley, on the other hand, asserted that a win for Russia is a win for China, insinuating Ramaswamy’s alleged preference for China.

In a collaboration with influencer Jake Paul, Ramaswamy danced in a TikTok video to showcase his efforts to connect with the younger generation. Ramaswamy’s account has gained over 50,000 followers and has posted eight videos since its inception.

While Ramaswamy’s decision to join TikTok may be viewed as controversial, he believes that it is necessary in order to engage with young voters and secure a win for the Republican party. Only time will tell if this strategy will pay off in the upcoming presidential election.

Sources:

– Fox Business Network

– GOP debate live updates (source/source)