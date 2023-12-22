Woman Loses Money in Gift Card Scam, Calls for Action from Walmart

A woman named Susan Kunz recently fell victim to a gift card scam, resulting in the loss of hundreds of dollars. Kunz had purchased $1,000 worth of Walmart gift cards at a store in Houston, Texas, intending to give them as Christmas gifts to needy families. However, when she checked the balance on the cards, she discovered that three of them had already been completely drained, amounting to a loss of $800.

Kunz was shocked and puzzled the situation, as she had been the only person in possession of the cards. She contacted the store where she made the purchase and showed her receipt to the floor manager in an attempt to get her money back. However, despite the store reportedly having surveillance footage of her transaction, Kunz was unable to receive a refund. Frustrated and concerned, she filed a police report.

The incident has raised concerns about the vulnerability of Walmart gift cards and the possibility of a larger issue at hand. Kunz expressed her worries about other shoppers falling victim to the scam, especially during the holiday season when many people rely on gift cards for purchases. She called for Walmart to take immediate action removing the gift cards from circulation until the problem is resolved.

Unfortunately, gift card scams are not isolated incidents at Walmart. Similar incidents have occurred at Target locations in California, where scammers tampered with gift cards and replaced their barcodes. When unsuspecting customers purchased and loaded funds onto these altered cards, the money was redirected to the scammer. In response to these incidents, Walmart has implemented various in-house technologies to combat gift card scams and has returned nearly $4 million to affected customers since 2018.

In light of this recent scam, Walmart has announced that it will be refunding millions of dollars to customers impacted gift card fraud. However, Kunz emphasized the importance of prevention, urging Walmart to stay proactive in investigating the matter and ensuring the safety of its gift cards. Until then, she plans to offer monetary assistance to the families in need at her church, opting for an alternative form of support instead of using Walmart gift cards.

In conclusion, this incident serves as a reminder to be cautious when purchasing and using gift cards, especially during the holiday season. Consumers should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities or the Federal Trade Commission. As for Walmart, it is crucial for the company to address this issue promptly to protect its customers and maintain their trust in the brand.