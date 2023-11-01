Governments Urged to Regulate Artificial Intelligence Amid Social Media Debacle

Governments worldwide have been cautioned against repeating the same “mistake” they made with social media not adequately regulating the development and use of artificial intelligence (AI). Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, emphasized this point during the inaugural AI safety summit organized the British government at Bletchley Park. As the head of one of the largest technology companies in the world, Benioff argued that the unregulated nature of social media resulted in drastic consequences across various sectors, including healthcare, elections, and public policy. Companies operating in this space lacked the necessary guardrails that could have mitigated these issues.

Attributing the widespread dissemination of misinformation during high-conflict periods to the use of AI in political processes, Benioff emphasized the urgent need for action. Therefore, he urged governments to exercise caution and implement appropriate regulatory measures to avoid a similar scenario with artificial intelligence. By doing so, they can ensure that AI technologies are developed and utilized in a responsible manner, while minimizing the potential negative impacts they may have on society.

The first day of the AI safety summit primarily focused on the role of businesses in addressing the risks associated with AI. However, Benioff’s stance serves as a reminder that the responsibility for regulation ultimately lies with governments. While collaborative efforts between governments and businesses are essential, it is crucial for governments to proactively set guidelines and impose restrictions that foster the ethical and responsible development of AI technologies.

