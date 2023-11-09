Apple’s Next iPad Refresh: Better Displays on the Horizon

In a surprising move, Apple did not unveil any new iPads this year, breaking its tradition of annual tablet updates. However, this strategic decision could be leading up to a significant refresh in the near future. Speculations suggest that Apple’s next iPad lineup will feature much-improved displays, thanks to a reported collaboration with Samsung and display-maker LGD.

According to South Korean tech news site Chosun Ilbo, Samsung and LGD are currently in talks to price new OLED displays for Apple’s upcoming iPads. Mass production of these organic displays is scheduled to start next year, with production expected to commence in February. While OLED screens offer superior color contrast and power efficiency compared to LCD screens used in previous models, the cost of OLED panels is significantly higher.

Rumors of a major iPad drop in 2024 have been circulating, with whispers of a possible 16-inch iPad and OLED options. If these rumors hold true, Apple’s transition to OLED displays would mark a significant shift from its current mini-LED screens used in the 12.9-inch iPad Pros. The adoption of OLED technology could result in vibrant visuals and reduced power consumption, as OLED screens do not require backlighting.

Although the new displays are anticipated to enhance the overall user experience, they may come with a price. The OLED panels are reported to cost three times as much as smartphone OLED panels, potentially leading to a higher price tag for the upcoming iPad models. Currently, the 10th-gen iPad Pros with M2 chips start at $799 for the 11-inch display and go up to $1,099 for the 12.9-inch XDR display.

While Apple remained silent about its tablet lineup during the recent Scary Fast event, the company’s decision to forgo a new iPad release in 2023 might hint at something bigger in the works. With previous iPad updates appearing repetitive in terms of design, despite advancements in processing power with the proprietary M-series chips, customers can expect a much-needed change with the upcoming refresh.

