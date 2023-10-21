Emily Rudd’s Roles in Fear Street and One Piece Live-Action Helped Her Land the Role of Nami

One Piece Live-Action star Emily Rudd has revealed that her previous roles in the Fear Street Trilogy played a crucial role in securing her role as Nami in the upcoming adaptation of the popular anime series. Released in July 2021, the Fear Street Trilogy is a Netflix original that has garnered attention for its connection to another successful Netflix series, Stranger Things. Rudd starred alongside Maya Hawke, who also appears in both Fear Street and Stranger Things.

Rudd’s character in Fear Street, Cindy Berman, and her relationship with her sister played Sadie Sink, who rose to fame through Stranger Things, likely caught the attention of Netflix executives. Rudd believes that her ties with Netflix and her work on Fear Street helped her secure the role of Nami in One Piece Live-Action.

Before her breakthrough role in Fear Street, Rudd had appeared in various side roles on shows like The Romanoffs and Dynasty. These experiences, along with her performance in Fear Street, likely contributed to her casting as Nami in the highly anticipated adaptation.

Rudd mentioned that transitioning from a horror series to a “crazy, action-adventure fantasy show” required a different approach to acting. Despite not feeling confident about her audition, she ultimately landed the role of Nami.

In One Piece, Nami is the second person to join Monkey D. Luffy’s crew and serves as the navigator. Despite initially having ulterior motives, she becomes a loyal member of the Straw Hat Crew and develops a sibling-like dynamic with Luffy. Emily Rudd confirmed that the relationship between Nami and Luffy translates on and off-screen, as she developed an older-sister-younger-brother dynamic with her co-star Iñaki Godoy.

Rudd and Godoy will reprise their roles as Nami and Luffy, respectively, in Season 2 of One Piece Live-Action, set to premiere in late 2024 or 2025.

