Community Rallies Together to Support Victims of Devastating Fire in Vidgeon Avenue

A community in Vidgeon Avenue near Hoo is coming together to assist the victims of a devastating fire that occurred on Monday. The fire, which started with a large explosion in the garage, quickly spread and engulfed the entire bungalow. Fire crews arrived promptly and managed to extinguish the flames 7pm, but the damage was extensive, with most of the roof destroyed.

In response to this tragedy, residents of Vidgeon Avenue have joined forces to provide aid and support to the homeowners. Louise McDonagh, a resident of the street, started a WhatsApp group earlier this year to offer assistance to another family affected a bungalow fire. Now, she is utilizing the group, which has grown in size, to rally support once again.

The community has been collecting clothes, food, and money for the fire victims. So far, they have raised approximately £725, but residents acknowledge that this is a small amount compared to the loss experienced the homeowners. Despite this, they believe that coming together as a community and offering support is significant.

Not only did the victims lose their home to the fire, but they were also targeted burglars who stole cash and jewelry. The community is determined to help the homeowners rebuild their lives and provide whatever assistance they can.

If you wish to contribute to the fundraising efforts, you can donate money to a designated PayPal account. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities continue to investigate the incident.

This display of unity and support in Vidgeon Avenue showcases the strength and resilience of a tight-knit community. It serves as a reminder that in times of crisis, coming together can make a significant difference and offer hope to those who have suffered loss.

