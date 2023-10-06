Florida Woman Faces Prison Time for Torturing Raccoon in Snapchat Video

Alicia Kincheloe, a 30-year-old woman from Florida, has been found guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals and tampering with evidence after posting a disturbing Snapchat video of herself torturing a raccoon to death. The video shows Kincheloe dousing the raccoon in gasoline and lighting it on fire in a restaurant dumpster. She now faces a maximum of five years in prison for each felony charge. Kincheloe’s father, who was also involved in the incident, has been arrested and is awaiting trial on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the Snapchat videos on August 11, 2023. The videos, narrated Kincheloe, depicted a live raccoon in a dumpster behind a restaurant. In the first video, Kincheloe refers to the raccoon as “mean,” despite the animal not displaying any aggressive behavior. The second video shows her father dousing the dumpster with water, which appears to have been set on fire. Kincheloe can be heard saying, “We just toasted his ass, who’s hungry?”

Following her arrest, Kincheloe initially claimed that she and her father saw the dumpster smoldering and attempted to put out the flames with a gas can filled with water. However, police investigators discovered that the gas can contained a flammable liquid. Surveillance footage also revealed another woman visiting the dumpster after seeing the videos online. According to this witness, Kincheloe and her father stabbed the still-living raccoon with a pitchfork, poured gasoline on it, and set it on fire. The dead raccoon was later concealed to hide it from law enforcement.

The disturbing nature of this case highlights the importance of animal welfare and the consequences of animal cruelty. It is essential that individuals who engage in such acts are held accountable for their actions. Animals deserve to be treated with kindness and compassion, and incidents like these serve as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to protect and advocate for animal rights.

Sources:

– Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office