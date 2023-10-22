Holy Cross QB Sluka has career game in loss to Lafayette

Despite the rainy conditions, Holy Cross University’s quarterback Matthew Sluka showcased his talent on the field during a game against Lafayette. Sluka rushed for an impressive 330 yards, a record for a quarterback in the Football Championship Subdivision, and accounted for over half of his team’s offense. He led Holy Cross back from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter and brought them to within three points twice in the last eight minutes of the game.

Although Sluka played a sensational game, Lafayette managed to hold off Holy Cross and secure a 38-35 victory. It was Holy Cross’ first loss against a Patriot League opponent in 18 games and Lafayette’s first win against a top-25 team since 2013. Holy Cross head coach Bob Chesney praised Lafayette’s performance and acknowledged that they were a great team.

Holy Cross made a strong defensive stand in the fourth quarter and managed to trim Lafayette’s lead to three points. However, Lafayette’s Jamar Curtis scored a decisive 41-yard touchdown with just 2:18 left in the game, sealing the victory for his team.

Lafayette’s quarterback Dean DeNobile and running back Jamar Curtis also played crucial roles in securing the win. DeNobile threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns while Curtis rushed for 229 yards and scored two touchdowns. Curtis was awarded the Dr. Edward N. Anderson Award as the game’s MVP.

Despite the loss, Sluka’s performance was commendable. He showed determination and never gave up, fighting until the last seconds of the game. Holy Cross finished the game with 429 rushing yards, the most Lafayette had allowed in a single game this season.

