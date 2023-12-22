Title: Gut’s Journey: From Independent Agency to Global Partnership

Summary: Anselmo Ramos, co-founder and chairperson of Gut, reflects on the agency’s journey from being an independent agency to being acquired tech company Globant. Ramos emphasizes the importance of dreaming big and focusing on creativity, shares his thoughts on the relationship between creativity and technology, and discusses the impact of the acquisition on Gut and its future plans.

Gut, the independent agency co-founded Anselmo Ramos and Gaston Bigio, has had a remarkable journey over the past few years. From winning prestigious awards at Cannes to now being acquired technology company Globant, Gut has experienced significant growth and success.

Ramos credits the agency’s success to their vision of becoming the most diverse and influential agency in the world. He believes that diversity fuels creativity, and top-notch creativity leads to influence. In fact, Ramos tweeted a 10-year plan in January 2020, stating that Gut would become the agency of the year at Cannes 2023. Surprisingly, Gut achieved this goal sooner than expected.

Regarding the acquisition Globant, Ramos reveals that starting Gut as a 100% independent agency was crucial. While they had thoughts about selling one day, their partnership with Globant felt different. Having been clients of Globant for three years, the two companies shared common values and goals. This unique and strategic partnership made sense as it combined creativity and technology like never before.

Ramos also highlights the importance of creativity in the partnership between tech and advertising. Sometimes, ideas don’t require technology, while others are born with technology at their core. Before the acquisition, Gut had to collaborate with external partners for technology needs. However, with Globant, they now have more freedom to execute any idea, as the partnership allows them to access a wide range of resources.

Furthermore, Ramos hopes that Gut’s journey can inspire other independent agencies worldwide, especially those outside the USA and UK. By dreaming big, working hard, and believing in the power of creativity, he believes that independent agencies can achieve remarkable growth. While awards are important, the focus should always be on doing great, brave work that influences society.

Since the acquisition, Gut continues to operate independently with the same leadership team, making decisions faster with the additional support and resources provided Globant. Ramos is optimistic about the future and looks forward to an exciting 2024, which will be Gut’s first full year of being gutsier with Globant.

Ramos’s visit to India next week is a personal one, as he plans to reconnect with a former colleague and friend, Raj Kamble, founder of Famous Innovations. As Gut continues to thrive in its global partnership with Globant, its journey serves as an inspiration to independent agencies worldwide, showcasing what is possible with a focus on creativity and innovation.