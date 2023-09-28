We Have a Ghost: A Supernatural Adventure Comedy Available on Netflix

We Have a Ghost is a supernatural adventure comedy movie based on the 2017 short story “Ernest.” The story follows Kevin and his family, who become internet sensations when they discover that their house is haunted a ghost named Ernest. However, their collaboration with Ernest leads them into unexpected trouble, as they become targets of the CIA.

The lead roles in We Have a Ghost are played Jahi Di’Allo Winston as Kevin and David Harbour as Ernest. The movie also features a talented cast including Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Coolidge, Erica Ash, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, Tig Notaro, Tom Bower, Sean Boyd, and Nicholas X. Parsons. It is directed Christopher Landon.

If you’re interested in watching We Have a Ghost, you can easily stream it on Netflix. Simply sign up for a Netflix account, choose a subscription plan that suits your preferences, make the payment, and you’ll be able to enjoy the movie as well as a wide variety of other content on the platform.

Netflix offers different subscription plans to cater to various needs. The plans include:

$6.99 per month (standard with ads): This plan provides access to most Netflix movies and TV shows, but it may show ads before or during the content. You can watch in Full HD on 2 supported devices simultaneously.

$15.49 per month (standard): This plan offers the same content as the previous one but without any ads. You can download content on 2 supported devices and add an extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

$19.99 per month (premium): This plan provides the same benefits as the standard plan, but for 4 supported devices at a time, with content displayed in Ultra HD. You can download content on up to 6 supported devices and add up to 2 extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

In We Have a Ghost, Kevin and Ernest embark on a mission to uncover the mystery of Ernest’s past. This leads them to go rogue and makes them the CIA’s targets. The movie promises a mix of comedy, adventure, and supernatural elements that will keep audiences entertained.

So, if you’re in the mood for a fun and thrilling supernatural comedy, don’t miss out on We Have a Ghost streaming on Netflix!

Sources:

– [Source Article Title]

– [Source Article Title]