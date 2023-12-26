Insensitivity in Magazine Covers and the Power of Social Media Backlash

In the world of magazine publishing, there is a certain period that creates anxiety and dread among editors – the blackout window between sending the magazine to print and its actual publication. This is the case for Good Weekend, a magazine that is inserted into The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age every Saturday, with an eight-day gap between printing and release.

In July 2019, Good Weekend sent a magazine to print featuring a cover story on mental health and chefs. Little did they know, concurrent investigations on wage theft in the country’s restaurant kitchens, some of which were owned a chef named George Calombaris, were being conducted journalists from other newsrooms.

When the magazine was finally published, it coincided with front-page news about Calombaris and wage theft, which led to a backlash on social media. The cover, which had a headline curving around Calombaris’ head, was interpreted many as a halo, causing outrage for seemingly giving him a voice and a platform despite the wage theft allegations against him.

Reflecting on the incident, the editor of Good Weekend realized that explanations or excuses were futile in the face of social media backlash. The incident highlighted the power of social media trolls and the amplified impact they can have on public perception. It also demonstrated the importance of empathy and small acts of kindness among journalists who have experienced similar pile-ons themselves.

The incident raised questions about the complexities of journalism, where decisions regarding inclusion and fairness are constantly being made. It also emphasized the role of magazine covers, which are the result of numerous decisions made photographers, designers, and editors. The editor acknowledged the fallibility of these decisions and the need to consider all possible angles and ramifications.

Furthermore, the incident shed light on the potential harm caused social media pile-ons, particularly for individuals with mental health issues. It prompted contemplation on how young people or those without a strong support system cope with such online onslaughts.

In conclusion, the incident serves as a reminder of the need for sensitivity and awareness when crafting magazine covers and the power of social media backlash in shaping public perception. It emphasizes the responsibility of journalists to approach stories with fairness and nuance, while also acknowledging the unpredictability of the media landscape and the importance of learning from mistakes.