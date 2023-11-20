Ne-Yo Announces Exciting UK Tour with Mario as Support

Ne-Yo, the renowned R&B star, has just revealed his plans for a thrilling UK tour, which includes a stop in Manchester. The millennial heartthrob will grace the stage at the AO Arena, accompanied the talented Mario. With his Champagne and Roses tour, the three-time Grammy Award winner will captivate audiences in Leeds, Cardiff, London, Birmingham, Newcastle, and of course, Manchester.

Ever since his debut album in 2006, Ne-Yo has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and has become synonymous with hits like “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” and “Because of You.” His talent extends beyond his own performances, as he has written songs for renowned artists such as Rihanna, Beyonce, and Usher. Ne-Yo’s music has touched the lives of millions, and his lyrics have evoked powerful emotions.

Joining Ne-Yo on this tour is none other than R&B legend Mario, known for his iconic hit “Let Me Love You.” Mario has also made a name for himself in the world of acting with his roles in films such as “Step Up” and on the small screen in “Empire.”

Tickets for Ne-Yo’s Manchester show will be available for purchase starting at 9am on Friday, November 24th, through See Tickets. This tour is in support of Ne-Yo’s eighth album, “Self Explanatory,” and comes on the heels of a sold-out tour in the US.

Get ready for a night of unforgettable performances and soulful melodies. Ne-Yo and Mario are here to make your musical dreams come true.

FAQ

1. When does Ne-Yo’s UK tour begin?

Ne-Yo’s UK tour is scheduled to kick off on March 7, 2024, in Manchester.

2. Where can I purchase tickets for Ne-Yo’s Manchester show?

Tickets for Ne-Yo’s Manchester show can be purchased through See Tickets starting at 9am on Friday, November 24th.

3. Is Ne-Yo promoting a new album?

Yes, Ne-Yo’s UK tour is in support of his eighth album, titled “Self Explanatory.”