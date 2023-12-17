Child Welfare Workers Express Concerns Over Family Preservation Policies

Child welfare workers in Santa Clara County are speaking out against the agency’s “family preservation” practices that they believe contributed to the tragic death of three-month-old Phoenix Castro. More than two dozen social workers and supervisors addressed the County Board of Supervisors, highlighting their concerns about policies that prioritize keeping families together over removing children from dangerous situations.

The social workers shared emotional accounts of being unable to protect children from drug-addicted parents due to these practices. They expressed frustration and blamed the policies for jeopardizing the safety and well-being of vulnerable children. Some workers even broke down in tears as they spoke.

The rally comes in the wake of several fentanyl overdose deaths among young children in the South Bay area. Initially, blame was directed at the social workers for sending baby Phoenix home with her father despite concerns about her safety. However, the department has now acknowledged their failure and is focusing on improving their practices.

The social workers called for a thorough investigation into their concerns and criticized the county’s Department of Family and Children’s Services for shifting the blame onto the social workers and supervisors involved in the case. They also singled out top officials, including the head of Social Services and the director of the Department of Family and Children’s Services, for promoting family preservation policies at the expense of child safety.

In response to the workers’ concerns, Supervisor Cindy Chavez pledged to investigate the county’s child welfare system further in a special public hearing. This acknowledgment provides some hope that changes will be made to address the workers’ concerns and prioritize the safety of vulnerable children.

Moving forward, there is a need for a system that allows for the voices of both children and social workers to be central to decision-making processes. It is essential to strike a balance between family preservation and child safety, ensuring that policies and practices prioritize the well-being of children above all else.