In a recent appearance at the National Press Club, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, a leading No campaigner in the Voice to Parliament referendum, claimed that the lasting impact of colonisation on Indigenous Australians has been entirely positive. She argued that Indigenous Australians now have access to running water and readily available food, attributing these improvements to colonisation.

However, experts and researchers strongly disagree with Senator Nampijinpa Price’s assertions. They argue that colonisation has had far-reaching and devastating consequences for Indigenous Australians. The traumatic actions and events that occurred during and after the initial takeover of lands, such as the spread of Western diseases and mass killings of Indigenous peoples, continue to have a profound impact on their lives.

Numerous scientific studies and reports support this view. A report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found that members of the Stolen Generations, who were forcibly removed from their families, experience adverse health and socioeconomic outcomes. Similarly, studies have shown the intra-generational and inter-generational impact of colonisation on Indigenous people’s health.

Opponents of Senator Nampijinpa Price’s claims argue that historical trauma due to colonisation continues to affect Indigenous young people and that the negative effects can be passed down through generations. The Centre of Best Practice in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Suicide Prevention states that colonisation and oppressive policies have had a profound and enduring impact on the health and well-being of Indigenous Australians.

Colonial legacy is also cited as a key factor in the disparities between Indigenous Australians and the rest of the population. Exclusion from mainstream welfare provisions and ongoing neglect have left a deep legacy of socioeconomic disparity, resulting in differing outcomes for measures such as life expectancy, education, and employment.

While some individuals on social media argue that climate change has had a net positive effect on the planet due to increased plant growth from higher levels of carbon dioxide, this viewpoint is incomplete. The effects of climate change extend far beyond increased greening and have adverse consequences for the environment and human well-being.

In conclusion, the lasting impact of colonisation on Indigenous Australians cannot be viewed in a positive light. The trauma and ongoing disparities that have resulted from colonisation are undeniable. It is crucial to listen to the experts and acknowledge the deep-rooted effects of historical trauma on Indigenous communities.

