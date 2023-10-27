A Call for Transparency: The Use of WhatsApp in Scottish Government

A former minister has recently raised concerns over the use of WhatsApp messages the Scottish government, calling for an urgent review of the app’s usage. Many officials seem to lack an understanding of the rules surrounding its use while in office, leading to potential issues regarding transparency.

Reports have surfaced that national clinical director Jason Leitch regularly deleted his WhatsApp messages during the pandemic. This raises concerns as it means that these messages cannot be handed over to the inquiries looking into how Covid was handled in both the UK and Scotland.

Alex Neil, a former SNP health secretary who has worked alongside Mr. Leitch, has defended him against the accusations. He believes that Jason Leitch did not violate any rules that were in place at the time and should not be held solely responsible for what he considers a systemic fault in the Scottish government’s operations. Neil emphasizes that there needs to be an urgent review of the app’s usage and the rules surrounding it.

The Scottish government has been accused of withholding WhatsApp messages a lawyer at the UK Covid inquiry. In response, a spokesperson for the government stated that WhatsApp is not used for decision-making and that government decisions should be documented in the official record. They did confirm that the inquiry’s request for messages related to logistics and day-to-day communications would be provided.

However, Mr. Neil disputes the claim that decisions are not made on WhatsApp. He believes that the lead-up to decisions often occurs on the app and that this information should be available to the public. He suggests that First Minister Humza Yousaf should involve the information commissioner to either prevent the use of WhatsApp for government business or require ministers to copy their private office on all WhatsApp communications. Mr. Neil argues that the current situation leaves both government ministers and the general public unsure about the rules surrounding WhatsApp usage.

Transparency is crucial in government decision-making, and the use of messaging apps like WhatsApp must be properly regulated and documented. The public should have access to the discussions and information leading up to important decisions, as this contributes to understanding the rationale behind those decisions. It is essential to strike the right balance between efficient communication and accountability in order to maintain the public’s trust.

