Black Celebrities Share Words of Wisdom for the New Year

In a year filled with challenges and uncertainties, it’s important to find inspiration and positivity to carry us into the new year. Black celebrities have provided us with some valuable advice throughout the year, offering words of wisdom that resonate with people from all walks of life.

Viola Davis, in an interview with Harvard Business Review, emphasized the importance of being brave and breaking generational curses to navigate through life with grace. She reminded us that we have the power to determine the direction of our own lives.

Courtney B. Vance highlighted the value of hard work and going deep within oneself to care for mental health during an interview with NPR. He encouraged us to recognize that the road to success often involves challenges and effort.

Misty Copeland, through her Instagram account, reminded us of the power of having a voice and never taking it for granted. She emphasized the freedom and responsibility that comes with having the ability to express ourselves.

Tabitha Brown, on X (formerly known as Twitter), reminded us that joy can exist even in imperfect circumstances. She encouraged us not to confuse joy with the pursuit of perfection but to find happiness amidst imperfections.

Amanda Gorman, on X, voiced the importance of stories and their ability to connect us and access each other’s humanity in times of darkness. She expressed concern over any form of censorship that may inhibit our ability to understand one another.

Serena Williams, also on X, provided a powerful message about strength and vulnerability, reminding us that sometimes crying is not a sign of weakness but a result of being strong for too long.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, in an interview with AARP Magazine, reflected on her preparation for longevity and the importance of finding joy and gratitude in all circumstances.

These celebrities’ words of wisdom serve as reminders of the strength, resilience, and beauty within all of us. As we embark on a new year, let us carry their advice with us, seeking grace, cultivating inner beauty, and striving for meaningful impact in our lives and the lives of others.