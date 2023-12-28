10 Drink Trends Bartenders Love to Hate

Bartenders are no strangers to the influence of social media when it comes to drink trends. TikTok, with its massive following of 145 million American users, has the power to shape the drinks landscape in an instant. But not all trends are created equal, and some have left bartenders feeling a mix of annoyance and amusement.

We asked 10 bartenders about the worst TikTok drink trends of 2023, and their answers ranged from eye-rolling to begrudging acceptance. One trend that drew strong reactions was the “Espresso Martini maximization.” While some bartenders admitted to being initially skeptical, they acknowledged that a well-made variation of this drink can be enjoyable. However, the trend went too far with candy cane rims, brewing Martinis in coffee pots, and even grating Parmesan cheese over the top.

Another divisive trend was the “Parmesan Espresso Martini.” Some bartenders found the combination of cheese, coffee, and booze unappetizing, while others recognized the desire for an umami element. The debate centered around finding a better way to incorporate cheese, perhaps through infusions.

Candy and sugar vodka infusions, with their bright colors and overly sweet tastes, also made the list. Bartenders argued that there is a balance to be struck and advised sticking to already flavored liquors instead of random candy additions.

One trend that bartenders found particularly frustrating was the misconception surrounding large ice cubes. Some guests would remove the ice cube from their drink and complain about being ripped off. Bartenders explained that different styles of ice serve specific purposes, and less ice doesn’t mean more drink as some might think. In fact, it can lead to a warmer and more diluted beverage.

The rise of the “shot straw” was also met with disapproval. Bartenders considered it dangerous and believed it encouraged reckless binge drinking behavior. They emphasized that cocktails should be savored, not chugged.

Then there were the trends that left bartenders scratching their heads, like making drinks in cars. Bartenders questioned the wisdom of drinking in a place where it’s explicitly prohibited and critiqued the practice of driving through Starbucks just to get cups of ice.

Other trends that drew mixed reactions included using pickles in everything, experimenting with impractical ice (such as flavored or tiny ice cubes), and the “BORG” or black out rage gallon, which promotes consuming large quantities of vodka mixed with water and flavor enhancers.

While some trends may be dismissed as ridiculous, bartenders acknowledged that there may be some merit to DrinkTok after all. It’s a constant dance between embracing new ideas and maintaining the integrity of their craft.