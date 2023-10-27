Newcastle United Star’s Tweet Under Investigation FA

Newcastle United player, Alejandro Garnacho, is under investigation the Football Association (FA) after using gorilla emojis in a tweet about Andre Onana. The incident occurred after Onana saved a last-gasp penalty in United’s recent Champions League victory against FC Copenhagen.

Garnacho initially posted an image of Onana with the gorilla emojis, but quickly removed them and later deleted the tweet entirely. The FA is now looking into the matter, as racially sensitive social media posts are against their guidelines.

In response to the incident, Newcastle United boss, Erik ten Hag, stated that he is not concerned about Garnacho potentially facing a suspension. Ten Hag reassured reporters ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby that the club is in contact with the FA and stands united as a team.

Onana himself took to Instagram to support Garnacho, sharing a photo of the two teammates and the rest of the squad with a caption defending his colleague’s intentions. Onana emphasized that people should not dictate what he should be offended and that Garnacho’s use of gorilla emojis was meant to convey power and strength.

However, despite Onana’s defense, Garnacho could still face disciplinary action from the FA. Past incidents involving racially sensitive social media posts have led to bans for players such as Edinson Cavani and Bernardo Silva.

As the investigation progresses, it remains to be seen how the FA will respond to Garnacho’s tweet. The incident highlights the ongoing importance of responsible social media usage and the consequences that can arise from inappropriate posts.

