Former Dancing With The Stars Contestant Jess Quinn Welcomes Baby Girl, Overcomes Adversity

Former Dancing With The Stars contestant and social media star, Jess Quinn, has welcomed a new addition to her family. The 31-year-old shared the heartwarming news on Instagram that she and her partner, Todd, had become parents to a baby girl named Marla.

This joyous announcement comes after a challenging journey for Quinn, who survived cancer at the age of nine and later underwent a life-saving leg amputation. Despite these hardships, she has become a source of inspiration through her optimistic attitude and dedication to fitness and wellness.

Last year, Quinn shared another moment of happiness when she announced her engagement. In a touching video, her partner proposed to her while they were on vacation in Fiji. Quinn expressed her gratitude for finding love, stating that she had always looked up to her parents as a “beautiful example” of what love should be.

However, Quinn faced a setback when she suffered a groin injury that limited her ability to use her prosthetic limb on a daily basis. This experience made her feel disabled for the first time since losing her leg 19 years ago, causing her to struggle with her happiness.

Despite these challenges, Quinn persevered. She underwent countless hours of physical therapy and rehabilitation to regain her mobility. After a period of recovery, she can now confidently walk with her prosthetic and even swim.

Quinn’s journey serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit. Her story inspires others to embrace their own challenges and find the strength to overcome them.

