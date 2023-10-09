Perth Scorchers Secure Devine and Jones for WBBL|09 Season

The Perth Scorchers have made some exciting additions to their team ahead of the upcoming Weber WBBL|09 season. They have secured the services of Sophie Devine, the title-winning captain, and experienced English wicketkeeper batter, Amy Jones, in the inaugural WBBL Overseas Player Draft.

This will be Devine’s fourth season with the Scorchers, as she was retained with the team’s Platinum selection. Known for her strong leadership qualities and tactical prowess, Devine led the Scorchers to their first championship win in WBBL|07. She has been a consistent performer, scoring 3,258 runs (including three centuries and 19 half-centuries) and taking 84 wickets with her versatile medium pace.

Meanwhile, Jones, who represented the Scorchers in WBBL|04-06, returns to the team after being directly nominated the club. She is an elegant right-hand bat and a skilled wicketkeeper. In her previous 51 WBBL appearances, Jones has scored 938 runs at an average of 23.45, including six half-centuries. She has also earned 174 caps for England across all formats, making her the second-highest all-time wicket-taker for her country.

Unfortunately, dynamic English batter Danni Wyatt will not be representing the Scorchers in WBBL|09. She cited fatigue as the reason for her withdrawal from the tournament. The Scorchers are now on the lookout for a replacement for Wyatt.

With the addition of Devine and Jones to their squad, the Perth Scorchers are looking to make a strong impact in the upcoming WBBL|09 season. Their experience and skill will be valuable assets to the team as they aim for another successful campaign.

Definitions:

– WBBL: Women’s Big Bash League

– Platinum selection: A category of player retention in the WBBL where teams can retain players based on their performance and value to the team.

– Medium pace: A type of bowling in cricket where the ball is delivered at a moderate speed, not too fast or slow.

– WBBL Overseas Player Draft: A draft where teams in the WBBL can select overseas players to play for their team in the tournament.

Sources:

– Information about Sophie Devine and Amy Jones retrieved from the source article.

– Definitions created the assistant.