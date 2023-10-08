Wayne Rooney’s Son Sparks Rumours of Managerial Move to Birmingham

In a surprising turn of events, Wayne Rooney has been linked to the vacant manager’s role at Birmingham. The speculation comes after his eldest son, Kai Rooney, recently started following Birmingham players on Instagram, sparking rumors of a potential move for the former Manchester United and England captain.

Rooney’s footballing pedigree is well-known, and he has been making his mark in the world of coaching since hanging up his boots. Currently the manager of Derby County, he has shown promise in his role and is widely regarded as a future top-level manager.

The news of Rooney’s potential move to Birmingham has sent shockwaves through the footballing community, with many speculating on what this could mean for the club’s future. With his experience and knowledge of the game, Rooney could provide the leadership and guidance needed to take Birmingham to new heights.

While the rumors are still unconfirmed, the fact that Kai Rooney has shown an interest in the Birmingham players adds weight to the speculation. It is not uncommon for family connections to play a role in managerial appointments, and this could be no different.

Only time will tell if Wayne Rooney will make the move to Birmingham or if these rumors will remain just that – rumors. Until then, fans and pundits will eagerly await any official confirmation or statement from the parties involved.

