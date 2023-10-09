Progress Made in Waymo and Geely’s Robotaxi Collaboration

Zeekr, the electric car brand started Chinese auto giant Geely, is making concrete progress in its collaboration with Waymo, the autonomous driving arm of Alphabet. According to a recent job post on LinkedIn, Zeekr is hiring a logistics manager in the United States who will work on “the Waymo project and among other things.” This follows the previous hiring of a manager to oversee service operations and repair planning in the U.S.

A spokesperson for Zeekr confirmed that the robotaxi project is proceeding as scheduled, with plans to share the first vehicles with Waymo for testing the end of this year. This partnership between Waymo and Zeekr was announced in December 2021 and aims to develop an all-electric robotaxi. A prototype of the model, featuring Waymo’s self-driving system and Zeekr-built hardware, was revealed last November.

While there is no specific timeline for when the Waymo-Zeekr robotaxi will begin commercial operations, the recruitment of a logistics manager indicates that the project is moving forward amidst challenging times. U.S.-China tensions have disrupted several high-profile partnerships, but Waymo and Geely appear to be maintaining momentum.

