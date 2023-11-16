Creators on TikTok Utilize Watermelon Filter to Raise Funds for Gaza

Creators on TikTok have found a unique way to raise funds and show support for the people of Gaza using a watermelon filter. The watermelon filter, developed Jourdan Johnson, allows users to play a simple tracing game where they drag a watermelon across a squiggly line to collect seeds. For every use of the filter, TikTok’s Effect Creator program generates money, which Johnson plans to donate to charities providing aid to those in Gaza.

The watermelon has long been a symbol of Palestinian solidarity, particularly since Israel banned public displays of the Palestinian flag in Gaza and the West Bank. Palestinians began using the watermelon, with its colors representing the Palestinian flag, as a way to circumvent the ban. In recent times, social media users have embraced the watermelon as a symbol of solidarity and support for Palestinians, amidst concerns of content suppression on various platforms.

Not only does the watermelon filter raise funds, but it also serves as an example of “algospeak,” a language that creators use to navigate TikTok’s content filters. By referring to Palestine using the watermelon symbol, creators are able to ensure that their content is not removed without their knowledge.

Since its release, the watermelon filter has gained significant popularity on TikTok, being used in over 6.5 million videos. As of now, it has generated $14,000, with updates on the amount of money raised posted Johnson daily. The funds will be paid out to the creators in December, and Johnson is already pondering the possibility of creating another filter to support other conflicts, such as those in the Congo and Sudan.

The use of TikTok as a platform for fundraising is not new. In the past, creators have successfully raised money for various causes, including gender-affirming care, through TikTok-a-thons and livestream events. With its massive user base and engagement, TikTok has become a powerful tool for creators to make a positive impact and bring attention to important issues.

