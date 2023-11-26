Water Firm Addresses Concerns over Lead Levels in Fenland Tap Water

A water firm has moved quickly to address concerns raised on social media regarding the presence of high levels of lead in tap water in two Fenland villages. Wisbech Discussion Forum on Facebook sparked the rumors, warning residents not to drink the water. However, Anglian Water has come forward to reassure the public that there are no restrictions or concerns in the Wisbech, Upwell, and Outwell areas.

Anglian Water, a leading provider of drinking water, underscores its commitment to delivering the highest quality water to customers. The company maintains a strong monitoring and reporting system to ensure the safety and reliability of public water supplies. Regular tests are conducted to guarantee the safety and quality of the water, and currently, no restrictions are in place in the aforementioned areas.

Should customers have any doubts about their water quality, Anglian Water is readily available to assist. The company encourages customers to reach out with any questions or concerns they may have. They can contact Anglian Water via phone at 03457 145 145 or visit the official website for further assistance.

In conclusion, Anglian Water remains steadfast in its commitment to providing safe and reliable drinking water to the communities it serves. The company’s proactive approach to monitoring and addressing water quality concerns ensures that residents in the Fenland villages can continue to enjoy clean and refreshing tap water.