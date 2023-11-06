New Apple Watch Update Coming Soon to Fix Battery Drain Issue

Apple has announced that it is actively working on a solution to address a widespread issue causing excessive battery drain on certain Apple Watches after updating to watchOS 10.1. According to an internal memo obtained MacRumors, the company has assured its Apple Authorized Service Providers that a fix is “coming soon.”

While Apple did not provide specific details about the underlying cause of the battery drain or the number of affected customers, reports from various sources, including the MacRumors Forums, Apple Support Community, Reddit, and X, indicate that the problem spans across different Apple Watch models, ranging from older versions to the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2.

One frustrated customer, Martin Cooper, wrote on X, “WatchOS 10.1 is killing the battery on my Apple Watch, 100% to 50% in less than 60 minutes.” This is just one of many complaints that users have expressed since the release of watchOS 10.1 in late October.

In an attempt to address the issue, Apple had released iOS 17.1, which was meant to fix increased power consumption when an Apple Watch paired with watchOS 10.1 was connected to an iPhone running iOS 17. However, it appears that the battery drain problem was not completely resolved, necessitating the upcoming watchOS update.

While the exact release date of the update remains uncertain, there are hints that it may arrive in the form of watchOS 10.1.1 or potentially as part of the upcoming watchOS 10.2 update, which is currently in beta testing and expected to be released in December.

Apple users eagerly anticipate the forthcoming update as they look forward to improved battery performance on their Apple Watches. With Apple’s commitment to addressing the issue, customers can expect a resolution in the near future.

