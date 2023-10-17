A 19-year-old Israeli Soldier Kidnapped Near Gaza Border

Karina Ariev, a 19-year-old Israeli soldier, was kidnapped near the Gaza border Hamas militants on 7 October. The incident was captured on a video that circulated on Telegram, showing Karina being taken away in a vehicle. Her older sister, Alexandra, spoke to the BBC about her efforts to remain hopeful, even after more than a week of Karina’s disappearance.

This incident highlights the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas, as well as the risks faced soldiers stationed near conflict zones. Kidnappings such as these are not uncommon in this region, where militants often target Israeli soldiers as a means of exerting pressure on the Israeli government and gaining leverage in negotiations.

For Alexandra, the video of her sister being taken away was undoubtedly a horrifying sight. It is an unimaginable ordeal for any family to experience, not knowing the fate of a loved one. However, amidst the anguish and uncertainty, Alexandra remains hopeful for her sister’s safe return.

The Israeli government and military have undoubtedly launched extensive efforts to locate and rescue Karina. Intelligence agencies will be working tirelessly to gather information on her whereabouts and potential negotiations for her release. The international community will also be closely monitoring the situation and providing support to help resolve this kidnapping and bring Karina back to her family.

It is essential to remember that Karina is not just a soldier; she is someone’s daughter, sister, and loved one. Karina’s family, like many others affected such incidents, is enduring unimaginable pain and anxiety. As the world watches, it is our collective responsibility to support them and call for the safe return of Karina and all those who have been kidnapped in similar circumstances.

Sources:

– Anastassia Zlatopolskai’s video on Telegram

– BBC News: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-58823430