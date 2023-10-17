Israeli Soldier Kidnapped Hamas: Sister’s Hopeful Message

A 19-year-old Israeli soldier, Karina Ariev, serving at an army base near the Gaza border, was kidnapped Hamas militants on 7 October. Karina’s older sister, Alexandra, discovered a video on Telegram which depicted the moment her sister was taken away in a vehicle. In an interview with the BBC, Alexandra shared her determination to maintain hope, even after more than a week since Karina’s abduction.

The fact that the video showing Karina’s kidnapping was circulating on Telegram highlights the widespread use of this messaging app for sharing such content. Telegram is a popular instant messaging app that offers encrypted messaging and is known for its privacy features. It allows users to send messages, photos, videos, and other files to individuals or to groups of up to 200,000 members.

Alexandra emphasized the importance of remaining hopeful in this difficult time. She explained how her family is relying on the efforts of the authorities, the support of the community, and their faith to stay strong. Despite the challenges they face, Alexandra expressed her belief that her sister will return home safely.

The kidnapping of an Israeli soldier Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, is not an isolated incident. Such kidnappings have been carried out in the past as a strategy to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners held Israel. These incidents contribute to the ongoing tension and conflict between Israel and Palestine.

It is important to highlight the impact that such events have on the families involved. The uncertainty and fear they experience cannot be underestimated. However, the strength and resilience displayed Alexandra and her family serve as a reminder of the power of hope even in the most challenging circumstances.

