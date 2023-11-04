Exciting Big 12 Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. BYU Cougars

The upcoming clash between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the BYU Cougars is set to be an exhilarating Big 12 battle. Scheduled for Saturday, November 4th at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia, this game is expected to be filled with intense competition and thrilling moments.

Both teams enter this matchup with a record of 5-3, adding an extra level of excitement as they vie for a critical win. West Virginia is coming off a notable victory, having defeated UCF 41-28 in their previous game. Led standout players like Garrett Greene and CJ Donaldson Jr., who contributed significantly to the team’s success, the Mountaineers look to continue their winning streak.

On the other hand, BYU had a tough road game against Texas, resulting in a 35-6 loss. Despite this setback, the Cougars are determined to bounce back and improve their overall record. However, BYU will need to find a way to contain West Virginia’s dominant rushing game, as the Mountaineers have been averaging an impressive 203.2 rushing yards per game this season. In contrast, the Cougars have struggled with their ground game, averaging only 81.2 yards per game.

According to the latest college football odds, West Virginia is favored 12 points in this matchup. The line has shifted from the initial 9-point favoritism for the Mountaineers, indicating the anticipation surrounding the game. With an over/under set at 48.5 points, this game promises to be a thrilling offensive showdown.

This will be the second meeting between West Virginia and BYU in the last seven years. In their previous encounter on September 24, 2016, West Virginia claimed a close victory with a score of 35-32.

As kickoff approaches, fans and spectators can look forward to an enthralling clash between these two talented teams. Be sure not to miss this exciting Big 12 matchup as the West Virginia Mountaineers and BYU Cougars battle it out on the gridiron.

FAQ

1. Where is the West Virginia vs. BYU game being held?

The game will take place at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

2. What time is the kickoff for the West Virginia vs. BYU game?

The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 4th.

3. How can I watch the West Virginia vs. BYU game?

The game will be broadcast on FOX. Fans can also stream the game online using fuboTV, with regional restrictions possibly applying. Additionally, the CBS Sports App provides another option to follow the game.

4. What are the odds for the West Virginia vs. BYU game?

West Virginia is currently a 12-point favorite over BYU, according to the latest college football odds.

5. What is the historical record between West Virginia and BYU?

West Virginia has won the only game between these two teams in the last seven years, with a 35-32 victory on September 24, 2016.