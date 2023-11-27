New Roadwork Tradition in Bay of Plenty Amuses Drivers

A unique and amusing moment occurred in the Bay of Plenty recently, showcasing the fusion of Māori tradition and modern traffic management. A video that has gone viral on the video-sharing platform TikTok captures a roadworker engaging in a customary challenge, known as a wero, with a waiting logging truck. Instead of a traditional taiaha, the roadworker used his stop/go sign to perform the challenge. This lighthearted and unexpected interaction took place on a rural Bay of Plenty road.

Since its upload, the 56-second video has garnered over 65,000 likes, been shared more than 1,500 times, and has received nearly 800 comments. The comments section is filled with praise for the roadworker’s performance, with one user expressing that they wouldn’t mind waiting if all road workers engaged in such entertaining traditions. Another comment came from a truck driver who shared their delight in experiencing such unique moments during their workday, adding that it truly brightens their day. There were even suggestions in the comments that the roadworker should be rewarded with a beer for his remarkable performance.

This isn’t the first time a video showcasing the fusion of tradition and traffic management has captivated online viewers. In April, a road worker named Meihana Kotuhi from Wairoa shared a similar video of himself performing a wero while managing traffic in rural Hawke’s Bay. These videos serve as delightful reminders of the rich cultural heritage in New Zealand and how it can bring joy and amusement even during mundane circumstances.

FAQ:

Q: What is a wero?

A: A wero is a customary challenge in Māori culture.

Q: What is a taiaha?

A: A taiaha is a traditional Māori weapon.

Q: What is TikTok?

A: TikTok is a popular video-sharing platform.

Q: How many likes and shares has the video received?

A: The video has received over 65,000 likes and has been shared more than 1,500 times.

Q: Who posted a similar video in April?

A: Meihana Kotuhi, a road worker from Wairoa, posted a similar video in April.