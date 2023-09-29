Pakistan Cricket Board Chief’s Controversial Statement Surfaces Amid Warm Welcome in India for World Cup 2023

The Pakistan cricket team received a warm welcome from Indian fans upon their arrival in India for the World Cup 2023. However, amidst the positive reception, a video featuring the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Zaka Ashraf, referring to India as an “enemy nation” has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Ashraf can be heard saying, “When the players go to an enemy country or where the competition is being held, you should support them so that they can perform well.” Many users on social media have criticized the PCB chief for using the term “enemy nation” and believe that he should not have made such a statement.

It is worth noting that due to strained relations between India and Pakistan, the two teams only meet in multi-nation events such as the World Cup, Asia Cup, and the Champions Trophy. The last bilateral series between the teams took place in 2012-13.

Addressing the media before leaving for India, Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed his team’s ambition to win the World Cup, rather than settling for a top-four finish. Despite the challenging conditions in India, many critics consider Pakistan to be one of the potential semi-finalists. Babar emphasized the team’s desire for victory, stating, “We want to come out as winners. The top-four is a small goal for us.”

Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 campaign will kick off with a match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6.

